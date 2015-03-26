Jersey City clears 'Jersey Shore' spinoff

New Jersey's second largest city is rolling out the welcome mat for the women of the "Jersey Shore."

Jersey City has issued producers a permit to film a spinoff of the reality series featuring Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley. Filming is expected to begin later this month in the city's Grove Street Path neighborhood.

Nearby Hoboken last week denied the permit, citing safety and quality of life concerns for residents of the city along the Hudson River.

Jersey City Mayor Jerramiah Healy says he believes the show is an opportunity to promote the city.

City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill says the cast and crew must obey all laws and the production company will be required to hire police to reduce any impact on the public.