Jenny McCarthy says bullies lit her hair on fire in Catholic school

Jenny McCarthy is recalling a "very scary" moment from her childhood.

During the premiere episode of Kit Hoover’s "The Coop with Kit" podcast on Wednesday, the TV personality and former Playboy Bunny detailed her experience with bullying as a pre-teen and explained why she had kept her feelings about it "bottled up."

"I went to an all-girls Catholic school and I really liked hair and makeup. I had my big giant '80s hair, my blond hair down to my butt, it was permed and lots of makeup," McCarthy said. "And when you go to an all-girls school, that’s not appreciated."

McCarthy said a "vicious" group of girls would "wait" to torment her after school let out.

"It was very scary because they would wait for me after school," McCarthy said. "And they did light my hair on fire at one point."

"I just bottled it all up, because I was too embarrassed," she added. "I thought my mom would think I’m a loser. Plus, I’m a person who doesn’t like empathy. I didn’t like people feeling sorry for me because I felt like I could handle anything … I didn’t want to be a burden anymore. My mom was always stressed about how we were going to put food on the table, so to come home and burden her more, it’s maybe a middle-child thing."

At the end of the day, McCarthy said the experience had taught her resilience, which eventually helped her navigate the ins and outs of Hollywood.

However, she admitted she kept her "armor" on as a way to protect herself. It wasn't until she met husband Donnie Wahlberg that she was able to find peace.

"Once I knew Donnie was a safe space, my whole life changed," she said. "Maybe that’s why I’m peaceful now, because I was able to comfort that little girl by taking off the armor and telling her, ‘You’re in a safe place now.’"

Last month, McCarthy opened up about her relationship with Wahlberg as the couple prepared to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

"Every week [he sends me flowers]," she told People. "He's never missed a Monday, in 10 years. He treats me like a queen."

"He's my everything. He still gives me butterflies. He's the love of my life," she added.

"The Masked Singer" host added that she cherishes the love that she and the "Blue Bloods" star share for their blended family.

"He loves my son Evan. He loves his kids. I love his kids. They're like my own," McCarthy said.

Wahlberg shares two sons, Xavier, 31, and Elijah Wahlberg, 22, with his ex-wife, Kimberly Fey. McCarthy is mother to son Evan, 21, whom she shares with her ex-husband, John Asher.