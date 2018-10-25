Jennifer Garner's new boyfriend has 'anger,' 'control' issues, ex-wife claims

Jennifer Garner’s new boyfriend, John Miller, might have some skeletons in his closet.

Miller and his ex-wife, Caroline Campbell, had a custody battle while going through their divorce, and in 2016, Campbell filed a declaration to try and set an official custody schedule with 50/50 custody of their two children, according to The Blast.

“John’s words and actions,” Campbell said, “led me to believe that his insistence on having our children half the time was primarily to avoid having to pay child support and not because he intended to take care of our children himself, something he rarely did.”

She ultimately agreed to the custody arrangement because she wanted to “avoid his anger” and “minimize the impact of the pending divorce” on their children; however, the arrangement eventually fell apart because of “John’s imposition of unilateral rules that seriously interfere with and undermine my ability to care for our children,” she claimed.

Campbell, a professional violist, described “John’s control over” her due “in large part to major differences in our personalities.”

She added, “To avoid John’s anger, for years I usually went along with what he wanted when we disagreed … and I cannot stand up to him. He is a superb and aggressive negotiator and I am not. When we disagree about specific issues, he considers his opinions as controlling decisions, seldom considering compromises I propose.

“I believe he feels satisfaction from controlling me and making me pay the price for ending the marriage,” Campbell continued. “To avoid scenes, minimize the stress on the children, and protect their happy home environment, I usually opt to go along rather than risk John’s anger.”

Miller, who is CEO of a burger chain called CaliBurger, filed a declaration of his own in September 2017. In it, he cited one example where he went without seeing their kids for eight days, arguing, “I do not believe it is in the children’s best interest to be away from me for such a long period of time.”

He argued his schedule was flexible because he had the ability to work from home. The two sides eventually reached an agreement in December 2017. They had married in 2005.

Garner, who recently finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, has reportedly been dating Miller for six months.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.