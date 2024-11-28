Jennifer Garner pens tearful tribute to beloved dog

Jennifer Garner and her family are mourning the loss of their beloved dog, Birdie.

Garner shared a post dedicated to the dog on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a touching tribute to the family pet.

"It seems nuts, given the world, to mourn a pet, but since we have shared Birdie with all of you, it only seems fair to let you know of her passing," the "Deadpool & Wolverine" star wrote.

JENNIFER GARNER NEVER THOUGHT SHE'D BE AN ACTOR: 'IT'S ALWAYS BEEN HARD FOR ME'

"Birdie let us know on Thursday that she wasn’t feeling herself (a renowned foodie, Birdie never missed a meal). We were surprised to learn that, not only was she very ill, she was at the end of her life," she continued.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

According to Garner, their vet told them that "dogs often hang on until their person comes home from college and we believe Birdie did just that, so that we could pet her soft ears together and thank her for being the world’s best dog," referring to her oldest child, Violet Affleck.

Garner added that Birdie loved to be read to and "always found her way into a Pretend Cooking Show," her on and off cooking series on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She lived a happy dog life and is now in the role she was born to play: angel girl. It’s a gift to love and be loved by such a creature as Birdie the Doggie," the "Alias" star concluded.

Earlier this year, Garner and Birdie were featured on the YouTube channel WeRateDogs, sharing sweet details ahead of the dog’s ninth birthday, including being a therapy dog at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

"She wants to read some new books for kids. And speaking of kids, Birdie is a therapy dog," the 52-year-old said. "And she just got a promotion to work at Children's Hospital L.A. So she's excited. She wants to have her first time at Children’s Hospital L.A. before she turns nine."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The mom of three, including Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck, also shared the story of the family’s decision to get a dog.

She explained when Violet was two she "decided she needed her own dog," but Garner said she’d have to wait until she was 10. "I thought she’d forget because she was just two, but now, we have Birdie."

Garner’s famous friends shared their condolences in the comments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Oh Jen…I’m so sorry. Sending so much love," Jennifer Aniston wrote.

Her chef pal Ina Garten wrote, "Oh Jennifer, I'm heartbroken for you!!! She was the best buddy and always up for an adventure with all of you. Sending my love to you and the kids. I'm so glad they're home with you now. Birdie will be eating turkey in heaven."

Rita Wilson wrote, "So so sorry!!!! They’re family," adding a broken heart emoji.