Jen Shah gets new tattoo before heading to prison for telemarketing fraud scam

The former "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah is showing off her new tattoo ahead of her prison sentencing.

Shah is scheduled to report to prison on Friday, and she wanted to permanently honor her family before being put behind bars. Her youngest son, Omar, also joined his mother in getting some new ink.

The reality television star took to her Instagram Story to show her more than 200,000 followers their new tattoos.

The 49-year-old had her family’s names inked on her right forearm in a cursive script font that spelled out "Sharrieff, Omar, Sharrieff." The song "Everything" by R&B singer Mary J. Blige played in the background of her post.

Shah is married to University of Utah assistant football coach Sharrieff Shah, and the couple share two sons together -- Omar and Sharrieff Jr.

In another photo, a tattoo spelled out the word "Keiki," which translates to "child" in Hawaiian. Her youngest son, Omar, got the art inked on his forearm.

The song "Mother," by R&B singer Ashanti, is heard playing in the background of the tattoo photo.

In the most recent video she shared on her Instagram Story, the person behind the camera explained that "Keiki" is Shah’s middle name. The camera pushed in on the former "Housewives" star's tattoo and then showed Omar's tattoo as he laughed. The text in the video read, "Mama’s Boy Omar" with a heart.

"He has his mother’s middle name, so every time they hit, say hello to my mom," the person behind the camera joked.

The mom-of-two showed off her long, gold nails and was wearing a black sweater with a white zipper in the tattoo parlor.

On January 6, Shah was sentenced to 6½ years in prison, with a supervised release of five years afterward, pleading guilty to committing wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme targeting the elderly.

She was ordered to report to prison by Feb. 17.