The Real Housewives
Published

Jen Shah gets new tattoo before heading to prison for telemarketing fraud scam

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star was sentenced to 78 months in prison

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon
'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah swarmed by fans as she exits court after being sentenced to 78 months in prison. Video

'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah swarmed by fans as she exits court after being sentenced to 78 months in prison.

Video credit-FreedomNewsTV: "Real Housewives" star Jen Shah exits the courthouse with husband Sharrieff Shah after being sentenced to 78 months in prison.

The former "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah is showing off her new tattoo ahead of her prison sentencing. 

Shah is scheduled to report to prison on Friday, and she wanted to permanently honor her family before being put behind bars. Her youngest son, Omar, also joined his mother in getting some new ink.

The reality television star took to her Instagram Story to show her more than 200,000 followers their new tattoos.

JEN SHAH SENTENCED TO 78 MONTHS IN PRISON FOR HER ROLE IN NATIONWIDE TELEMARKETING FRAUD SCAM

The 49-year-old had her family’s names inked on her right forearm in a cursive script font that spelled out "Sharrieff, Omar, Sharrieff." The song "Everything" by R&B singer Mary J. Blige played in the background of her post.

Jen Shah had her family’s names inked on her forearm in cursive script font that spelled out her husband's and their two kids' names, "Sharieff, Omar, Sharieff."

Jen Shah had her family’s names inked on her forearm in cursive script font that spelled out her husband's and their two kids' names, "Sharieff, Omar, Sharieff." (Instagram )

Shah is married to University of Utah assistant football coach Sharrieff Shah, and the couple share two sons together -- Omar and Sharrieff Jr.

WHY ‘RHOSLC’ STAR JEN SHAH ENTERED GUILTY PLEA, AS REPORTS SURFACE SHE'S ‘STILL FILMING’ BRAVO SHOW

Jen Shah's youngest son, Omar, got the word "Keiki," which is his mother's middle name, inked on his forearm.

Jen Shah's youngest son, Omar, got the word "Keiki," which is his mother's middle name, inked on his forearm. (Instagram)

In another photo, a tattoo spelled out the word "Keiki," which translates to "child" in Hawaiian. Her youngest son, Omar, got the art inked on his forearm. 

Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for her federal fraud case.

Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for her federal fraud case. (Bravo)

The song "Mother," by R&B singer Ashanti, is heard playing in the background of the tattoo photo. 

Jennifer Shah leaves federal court in New York, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. 

Jennifer Shah leaves federal court in New York, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.  (AP Images)

In the most recent video she shared on her Instagram Story, the person behind the camera explained that "Keiki" is Shah’s middle name. The camera pushed in on the former "Housewives" star's tattoo and then showed Omar's tattoo as he laughed. The text in the video read, "Mama’s Boy Omar" with a heart. 

"He has his mother’s middle name, so every time they hit, say hello to my mom," the person behind the camera joked.

The mom-of-two showed off her long, gold nails and was wearing a black sweater with a white zipper in the tattoo parlor.

On January 6, Shah was sentenced to 6½ years in prison, with a supervised release of five years afterward, pleading guilty to committing wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme targeting the elderly.

She was ordered to report to prison by Feb. 17.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

