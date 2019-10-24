Expand / Collapse search
©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Jason Segel photobombs couple’s engagement photo at Philadelphia’s art museum

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
A young Pennsylvania couple decided to make a memorable event in their lives even more memorable by getting a famous actor to photobomb their engagement photo.

Megan Monaco, 33, and Joe Fetrow, 38, who is in the Navy, spent last weekend taking engagement photos throughout well-known sites in Philadelphia.

At the Philadelphia Museum of Art, famous in movie history as the plaxe where down-and-out boxer Rocky Balboa made his run up all those steps, Megan noticed Jason Segel walking by.

After a chat, the actor, in town shooting a television series, wanted to play a part, as FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

“Keep doing what you’re doing and I’ll just jump in!” Segel told them.

Jason Segel photobombed a couple’s engagement shoot on Saturday in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Jason Segel photobombed a couple’s engagement shoot on Saturday in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Courtesy Twisted Oak Studio)

He posed between them to photobomb their photo.

“Meeting Jason Segel was a pretty nice bonus that helped make those memories that much more special,” wrote Eric Talerico, lead photographer of Twisted Oaks Studio, who shot the engagement photos.

The couple, who will be married in July at the Old Mill in Rose Valley, said they plan to use the photobombed photo in their Save the Dates.

