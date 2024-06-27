Jason Aldean is ‘proud’ of America even though ‘sometimes it gets a little sideways’

Jason Aldean reflected on why he is proud of America ahead of the country celebrating Independence Day.

The 47-year-old country star explained what being an American citizen means to him during an interview with Fox News Digital at the Academy of Country Music Awards rehearsals.

"I think being American to me just means freedom," Aldean said. "We live in the best country in the world.

He continued, "I mean, there's a reason that everybody else wants to be here and wants to come here. It's because they don't have what we have. And so, I'm still very proud of that and proud of our country, even though sometimes it gets a little sideways and a little hard to recognize sometimes."

"But I think we live in the best country in the world," Aldean added. "I mean, we get the chance to go and still have the American dream. You can come from nothing and build something and make something out of your life, out of yourself and change your life, your family's life."

"And I think we still have the ability to do that in this country, which is pretty cool."

At the ACMs, Aldean paid tribute to the late Toby Keith with a performance of the legendary country singer's hit "Should've Been a Cowboy." Accompanied by a string quartet, Aldean's moving rendition of the song drew a strong reaction from the crowd, many of whom joined in and sang along.

"We love you, Toby," Aldean said at the end of his performance.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer said the best piece of advice that longtime friend Keith gave him was to "never apologize for being patriotic."

"Just being not afraid to speak your mind, stand up for what you believe in," he explained. "Whether other people agree with it or not, be who you are and be unapologetic about it. And I think that's pretty good advice."

Aldean faced backlash in July 2023 after his music video for "Try That in a Small Town" went viral. The song was deemed pro-violence and pro-gun due to the lyrics and the music video featuring clips from riots along with footage of people burning an American flag.

Amid the controversy, the video was pulled from the Country Music Television (CMT) rotation. However, "Try That In A Small Town" went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, becoming Aldean's first No. 1 hit on the chart.

Last July, Aldean defended the video while performing at a concert in Cincinatti.

"I’ve seen a lot of stuff suggesting I’m this, suggesting I’m that," he said in a clip shared on social media. "I feel everybody’s entitled to their opinion. You can think something all you want to, it doesn’t mean it’s true."

"What I am is a proud American. I'm proud to be from here. I love our country," Aldean continued. "I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bulls--- started happening to us."

I love my country. I love my family. And I will do anything to protect that," he said as the crowd cheered and chanted "U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A."

During an interview with Fox News Digital last November, Aldean shared his thoughts on why "Try That In A Small Town" resonated with so many of his fans.

"I just think there's a lot of people out there that just want to go to work and come home, raise their kids, feel comfortable about sending their kids to school and knowing that they're going to come home," Aldean said. "Or let their kids go to a movie on a weekend and not worry about something crazy happening to them in the parking lot or inside a movie theater."

"It's just we're kind of living in the Wild West right now, and I think people are just kind of tired of it," the five-time Grammy Award winner added.

"There's just constant chaos and something going on. Somebody is always p---ed off about something, and it's just one of those songs where there's a lot of people that could relate to that because they're just sick of it."

