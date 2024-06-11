'Jane the Virgin' star Justin Baldoni hospitalized with infection

Justin Baldoni, known famously for his role as Rafael Solano in "Jane the Virgin," revealed he spent a week in the hospital fighting an infection.

The 40-year-old actor posted photos with his daughters and wife from his time spent in the hospital to Instagram on Monday.

"Nothing like an infection and a week at the hospital to put everything into perspective," Baldoni captioned the photos.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

"God is so good. On the mend and feeling grateful."

KATE BECKINSALE SHARES CRYPTIC POST FROM HOSPITAL BED AS SHE ENDURES MYSTERY ILLNESS

Baldoni also shared a message of thanks to the healthcare professionals that took care of him along with his friends and family.

"Thank you to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at St. John’s. Your dedication and compassion were extraordinary," he wrote. "To the friends and family who knew I was here – thank you for your prayers, visits, and for cheering me up."

"And to my wife, my soulmate – who is so stubborn she wouldn’t leave my side and slept on a bench… I love the s--t out of you. Forever," Baldoni concluded.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

No specific details about Baldoni's infection were shared.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative for Baldoni.

Before his health scare, Baldoni's "Garfield" hit theaters on May 24. The film was produced by the director's Wayfarer Entertainment Company.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Baldoni has also been filming for the much-anticipated "It Ends With Us." The actor directed, produced and starred in the film — which is based on the Colleen Hoover authored book of the same name.

Blake Lively starred as the lead in the film and seemed to help score permission to use a Taylor Swift song, "My Tears Richochet," in the trailer. "It Ends With Us" hits theaters Aug. 9.

"I'm just happy that the reaction has been so positive," Baldoni told Entertainment Tonight about the upcoming release. "I know fans have been waiting a long time for this, and it's a very special book for a lot of reasons — to a lot of women, especially — and our mission is just to do right by them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP