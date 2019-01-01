Expand / Collapse search
Jane Curtain's New Year's resolution is 'to make sure that the Republican party dies'

Fox News
Jane Curtin and actor Dan Aykroyd in their Conehead costumes in 1993. (Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

Former Conehead Jane Curtain got political on CNN's New Year's Eve show, sharing with viewers that her resolution for 2019 was "to make sure that the Republican party dies."

The "Saturday Night Live" alum was among several stars to share their New Year's resolutions in recorded messages on the night's telecast.

Jane Curtin on "What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2018. (Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Pop singer Ashlee Simpson resolved "to focus on love...and positivity, " HBO star Lena Dunham vowed to "kiss more gay men on the lips consensually," and actress Patricia Arquette resolved "to stop caring about New Year's resolutions."

But Curtain, 71, was the most political of the bunch. The actress was an original cast member of the famously left-leaning "SNL," which has turned bashing the current Republican president into a cottage industry, with A-listers like Alec Baldwin, Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro popping in regularly to take swings at Trump and his administration.

Bill Murray as Ted Kennedy, Jane Curtin as moderator, Brian Doyle-Murray as Jody Powell during "Kennedy-Powell Debate" skit on February 16, 1980. (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)