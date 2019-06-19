James Bond director delays filming for video games, infuriates crew: report

Fresh mutiny has erupted on the set of the doomed James Bond movie as the crew were told they had to work extra hours after the director missed filming because he was playing on his PlayStation.

American filmmaker Cary Fukunaga, 40, was “several hours” late to a scheduled slot due to his particularly intense video games session. A large number of crew were waiting on location when he eventually turned up three hours after his anticipated arrival time.

It meant the film, already massively delayed because of a series of disagreements and a serious injury to leading man Daniel Craig, fell behind schedule even further.

And to make up for lost time Cary’s senior production staff then told the disgruntled crew they would be required to work over the weekend, which included Father’s Day — which many refused to do.

A Bond source said: “There is real mutiny right now on the set. It’s bad enough that Cary was so late for filming and held everyone up, but then for the crew to be asked to work extra hours to cover it was just the final straw.

"He turned up three hours late which p—ed everyone off. There was a big bust up because they’re so behind. Many said they were not willing to give up their Father’s Day in return for this film. It’s just doomed.”

It’s the latest in a long line of setbacks the still unnamed film has suffered.Earlier this month The Sun revealed how the cursed new 007 flick was placed in total lockdown today after three huge explosions ripped through the set and left one member of crew in hospital. And just weeks ago frontman Daniel, 51, tweaked ankle ligaments when he slipped over as filming wrapped in Jamaica causing filming to be canceled.

In March director Danny Boyle confirmed he quit Bond 25 after a script dispute.

He revealed that bosses weren’t impressed with the screenplay he had been working on with his regular collaborator John Hodge but he refused to work with another writer.

The source added: “The director insisted on new reccies for locations. They then set up a scene but director failed to turn up for several hours because he was playing on his PlayStation.”

