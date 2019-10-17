Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Jaime Pressly tells mom-shamers to 'relax' after she saying she has a 'favorite' child

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
Jaime Pressly appeared on “The Talk” to set the record straight after being shamed on social media for saying her eldest of three sons is her favorite.

The 42-year-old actress shared an image of her 12-year-old son, Dezi, on Instagram, where she made it clear in the caption that he is her favorite, despite being a mother to 2-year-old twins Leo and Lenon.

“I was just being honest,” Pressly told the hosts, addressing the backlash she received online. “I mean look, I love, like I said, all three of my boys but the two little ones are twins and they’re turning two tomorrow. So the 12-year-old is my favorite!”

She clarified that her eldest makes life a lot easier.

“All three of my boys are my favorite for different reasons, but when it comes to like, traveling on a plane -- 12-year-old, my favorite,” she joked. “When it comes to dressing yourself, he can dress himself. They don’t even know how to say ‘shirt.’”

Pressly shared the photo in question on Oct. 5 showing her with her arm around Dezi at a restaurant.

“Best time ever hangin with my favorite son, Dezi. That’s right I said it. I have a favorite son although I luv all 3 of my boys with everything I have in me,” she wrote. “Dez and I have a special bond that no one else will ever match because we’ve grown up together.”

The post caught a lot of attention from parents chastising the “My Name is Earl” actress for playing favorites with her children. The mom of three concluded her clap-back on “The Talk” by telling her critics to “relax.”

“He’s my favorite for many reasons but that doesn’t mean that I don’t genuinely love my three boys, so all the parents need to relax," she said. "I mean the truth is, every parent has a favorite whether you say it or not… that’s true. It’s alright!”