Ireland Baldwin's Revealing Pics, Mitt Romney's 'Late Show' Commercial, and Much, Much More

• Ireland Baldwin uploaded a new batch of revealing photos to Instagram on Sunday night, this time in nothing but a bra and bikini bottoms (below). It's the first time in a long time Ireland's done something like this (see: from April), which makes us think she only decided to step things up once her stepmom lost the baby weight and started taking sexy selfies.

• Bar D'Eau's refreshing Bourbon Peach Fix cocktail is just peachy, and we're not only saying that because it's got peach puree in it. We say "peachy" because it's both fine and excellent, thereby fitting Merriam-Webster's definition for "peachy" to a T. Watch the recipe below to see how it's made, then to enjoy this peachy-keen cocktail tonight.

• On an episode of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live," actress Christina Applegate admitted that she once ditched Brad Pitt for another guy while on a date at the 1989 MTV Movie Awards. However, she refused to name who she ditched Pitt for, thus allowing that kid who played Bud Bundy to keep telling his friends it was him.

• CBS has released the first official promos for "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," one of which stars former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney poking fun at himself, claiming he only showed up because he was promised free pancakes (below). Ironically, if he'd promised all Americans free pancakes three years ago, he'd probably be president right now.

• This past Thursday, Ashley Simpson and husband Evan Ross welcomed a baby girl they named Jagger Snow. This is Ashlee's second child after giving birth to son Bronx Mowgli back in 2008, but it's only Evan's first time bestowing a human child with an inexplicably odd two-part name.

• On Sunday, Paramount Pictures debuted a teaser trailer for "Zoolander 2" in which a voice that sounds like Stephen Hawking's derides Zoolander for being so dumb (below). Though to be fair, we'd all probably look pretty stupid in Stephen Hawking's eyes.

• Late last week on Instagram, Kylie Jenner endorsed butt- and breast-enhancement creams from a company called Pureleef, which she credits with helping "maintain and accentuate" her curves. It probably also helps that her entire lineage is as full-figured as the pricetag on a Porsche, but she didn't mention that part.

• Facebook entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg announced on Facebook that he and his wife Priscilla Chan are expecting their first child. It's great news for the two of them, but this whole thing rubs us the wrong way. We don't know why, but something tells us he'll be that annoying guy who keeps bombarding everyone's Facebook timelines with baby photos.

• A few days ago on Instagram, comedian Whitney Cummings shared a topless photo of herself lying on the floor amid rows and rows of high heels (below). It's unknown why she needed to be topless to appreciate all those shoes, but we're guessing she merely likes to be kept abreast of the latest fashions. (We'll let ourselves out now.)

• And finally, following his arrest on suspicion of using narcotics in Sweden last week, police at an airport in Calabria, Italy, seized more than $200K from rapper Snoop Dogg after he was found to be traveling with (much) more than the allowable amount of cash (around $11K). We don't know where Snoop was jetting off to, but we hope it was America, where people completely accept him as the rich pothead he is.