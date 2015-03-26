'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin looks shockingly thin in new photos

Macaulay Culkin cut a worryingly emaciated figure as he stepped out in New York yesterday

Sporting messy hair and facial fluff around his mouth, the actor appeared to be wasting away as he posed with fans.

It was still unmistakably the lad who played cheeky Kevin McCallister in the 1990 classic family flick, but his puny frame and gaunt face are bound to spark fears for his health.

PHOTOS: Click for the shocking pics.

Macaulay endured troubled times following his success as a child star.

He became embroiled in a bitter dispute with his own parents, 'divorcing' and suing them for not handling his movie earnings correctly.

The actor – now 31 – won the case in 1998, with the judge firing his dad Christopher Culkin and mum Patricia Brentup and assigning the family's accountant to take charge of his fortune until he turned 18.

That same year, Macaulay married his childhood sweetheart Rachel Miner – but the couple divorced four years later.

In 2002, he embarked on a relationship with actress Mila Kunis which lasted eight years.

Two years later he was arrested in Oklahoma City for possession of marijuana and two controlled substances.