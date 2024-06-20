Hollywood remembers Donald Sutherland as one of the most 'engrossing film actors of all time'

Donald Sutherland tributes poured in on social media as Hollywood mourned the loss of the prolific actor who died Thursday. He was 88.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away ," his son, Kiefer Sutherland, shared on social media. "I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

Director Ron Howard showed admiration for Sutherland in a tweet shared on X. "I was blessed to direct him in #Backdraft," he wrote. "One of the most intelligent, interesting & engrossing film actors of all time. Incredible range, creative courage & dedication to serving the story & the audience with supreme excellence."

DONALD SUTHERLAND, ‘M*A*S*H’ AND ‘HUNGER GAMES’ STAR, DEAD AT 88

Ben Stiller replied to Kiefer's message, "Sending love and so much respect."

The Canadian actor began his film career starring in "The Dirty Dozen" and "Kelly's Heroes," and became known for roles in "Animal House," "Backdraft," "Six Degrees of Separation" and "Pride & Prejudice."

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2024: PHOTOS

Donald, who also earned two Golden Globes and a Critics' Choice Award, was known for portraying unique characters in dozens of film and television roles.

Director Edgar Wright praised Sutherland's "fascinating screen presence" in a lengthy tribute to one of his favorite actors.

"RIP the great Donald Sutherland, a favourite actor and always fascinating screen presence. He starred in two of my very favourite and most influential films – ‘Don’t Look Now’ and the 1978 ‘Invasion Of The Bodysnatchers,'" Wright tweeted.

"But that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of his legendary filmography; a funny, laconic, but also intense and dramatic presence in so many memorable movies, starting with his break-through in ‘The Dirty Dozen’, and then on an incredible run in the 70’s, 80’s and beyond with ‘M*A*S*H’, ‘Kelly’s Heroes’, ‘Little Murders’, ‘Klute’, ‘Don’t Look Now’, ‘The Day Of The Locust’, ‘Ordinary People’ and ‘JFK’, among many others. I even adore his very early appearances in ‘Dr Terror’s House Of Horrors’ and ‘The World Ten Times Over’, as well as his very silly cameo in ‘Kentucky Fried Movie’."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Cary Elwes commented on Kiefer's Instagram post, "Devastated. Our hearts are breaking for you. So grateful to have known & worked with him. Sending our love."

Elijah Wood shared an image of a young Donald smiling, and wrote, "Aww man. Farewell, Donald Sutherland."

Red Hot Chili Pepper's bassist Flea wrote, "Just watched Klute last week. Donald Sutherland was an incredible screen presence time and time again, one of the greatest. Damn god bless."

Actress Kristy Swanson wrote, "My heart is with you Kiefer. He was and will always be a beautiful man. May he rest in peace and love."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Comedian Dane Cook shared, "Donald Sutherland had the greatest voice on screen, his eyes could be deliciously sinister or heartbreakingly earnest. I felt like whenever he was onscreen he was dancing without movement whatsoever. Condolences to his family. What a rare and exciting life he had all the way to 88."

Born in Saint John, Canada , Sutherland barely survived a series of childhood diseases, including infantile paralysis, rheumatoid fever and spinal meningitis.

Earlier this year, Sutherland announced a memoir about his life was in the works, scheduled for a publication date in November.

"Donald Sutherland has made an indelible mark on the industry since his life-changing role in ‘M.A.S.H’ catapulted him into the public eye nearly sixty years ago," the publisher Crown said in a statement.

"With his raw honesty and wicked sense of humor, the renowned actor chronicles his life in this generation-defining book, cataloging with powerful detail his far too many brushes with death, his loving relationship with his parents, and behind-the-scenes stories of the movies he’s starred in."

"Made Up, But Still True" is Sutherland's first work as an author.

Sutherland is survived by wife Francine Racette, daughter Rachel, and four sons, Kiefer, Rossif, Angus and Roeg.