Heidi Klum shows off her yodeling skills on the 'People's Choice Awards' red carpet

Heidi Klum judges many acts that come from all over the world to perform on the "America's Got Talent" stage. During one of her red carpet interviews at the "People's Choice Awards," she shared a talent of her own.

During her interview with Laverne Cox from E! News, Klum was asked what her talent would be if she were to compete on the show.

"I would yodel and make meatballs at the same time…I do love to yodel," Klum said.

She followed up her statement with a brief yodeling performance on the carpet.

The supermodel strutted the red carpet wearing a green and white dress that was created by "Making The Cut's" Yannik Zamboni, paired with long white boots.

Klum has been a judge on "America's Got Talent" for many years. She first was a judge on the show seasons 8 through 13. She returned for season 15 and is still a judge now.

The others who sit on the judging panel are Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, along with host Terry Crews.

"America's Got Talent" was up for competition show of 2022 against "American Idol," "Dancing With the Stars," "RuPaul's Drag Race," "The Bachelorette," "The Masked Singer," "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" and "The Voice." The category was won by "The Voice."