Heidi Klum shows off her yodeling skills on the 'People's Choice Awards' red carpet

The 'America's Got Talent' judge was asked what her act would be if she was a contestant on the show

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Heidi Klum spoke with Fox News Digital on the "America's Got Talent" red carpet about dressing up for the shows as well as her upcoming plans for Fashion Week with her daughter.

Heidi Klum judges many acts that come from all over the world to perform on the "America's Got Talent" stage. During one of her red carpet interviews at the "People's Choice Awards," she shared a talent of her own. 

During her interview with Laverne Cox from E! News, Klum was asked what her talent would be if she were to compete on the show. 

Heidi Klum shared her secret yodeling talent on the "People's Choice Awards" red carpet. 

Heidi Klum shared her secret yodeling talent on the "People's Choice Awards" red carpet.  (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"I would yodel and make meatballs at the same time…I do love to yodel," Klum said. 

She followed up her statement with a brief yodeling performance on the carpet. 

The supermodel strutted the red carpet wearing a green and white dress that was created by "Making The Cut's" Yannik Zamboni, paired with long white boots.

Klum has been a judge on "America's Got Talent" for many years. She first was a judge on the show seasons 8 through 13. She returned for season 15 and is still a judge now. 

Heidi Klum is a judge on "America's Got Talent" with Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. The show was up for an award, but lost to "The Voice." 

Heidi Klum is a judge on "America's Got Talent" with Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. The show was up for an award, but lost to "The Voice."  (Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)

The others who sit on the judging panel are Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, along with host Terry Crews.

"America's Got Talent" was up for competition show of 2022 against "American Idol," "Dancing With the Stars," "RuPaul's Drag Race," "The Bachelorette," "The Masked Singer," "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" and "The Voice." The category was won by "The Voice." 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

