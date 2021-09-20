'The Handmaid's Tale' breaks record for most Emmy losses in a single year

Hulu’s "The Handmaid’s Tale" went into Sunday night’s Primetime Emmy Awards with 21 nominations, coming in third behind "The Crown," which had 24 noms, and "WandaVision" with 23. But after last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys and Sunday night’s ceremony, the 15-time Emmy winner came out zero for 21, setting a record for most Emmy losses in a single year.

"The Handmaid’s Tale" bested AMC’s "Mad Men," which earned 17 Emmy nominations in 2012, winning none.

"Northern Exposure" and "The Larry Sanders Show" also came up empty in previous years, going zero for 16 in 1993 and 1997, respectively.

The Elisabeth Moss-fronted "The Handmaid’s Tale" is heading into its fifth season and the team behind the dystopian series is in talks with Hulu as to whether to end it with Season 5 or to continue on.

"The success of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ remains paramount for us," Jordan Helman, Head of Scripted Originals at Hulu, told Deadline last month. "That said, what is also most important to us is that we close out that show in creative fashion that feels organic so we are in constant communication, literally right now, talking with Bruce [Miller], Lizzie [Moss] and Warren [Littlefield], about what the best way to end ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is. We haven’t landed on an answer… I imagine we’re going to be able to answer that question in the coming months."

Created by Miller based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, "The Handmaid’s Tale" is executive produced by Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Sheila Hockin and Frank Siracusa.