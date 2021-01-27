Who is Halsey's boyfriend Alev Aydin? 5 things to know about the screenwriter

Halsey shocked the world on Wednesday when she announced that she was pregnant.

The 26-year-old artist revealed on social media that she is expecting a child. She did so with a series of photographs displaying her baby bump.

She tagged screenwriter Alev Aydin in the pics. Aydin reposted the "Without Me" singer's photos to his Instagram Story shortly after her announcement with two red heart emojis.

Here are five things to know about the 37-year-old screenwriter:

HALSEY ANNOUNCES SHE'S PREGNANT: 'SURPRISE!'

He’s a movie buff

Aydin works in film, so undoubtedly he’s a movie buff.

A quick look at Aydin’s Instagram shows the account is rife with references to classic films such as Martin Scorsese’s "Goodfellas" and Richard Wesley’s "Uptown Saturday Night."

Aydin also shows love to director Spike Lee, who he calls a "Genre blending god and living legend," on his account.

He is a screenwriter and producer

Aydin, along with Justin Schack, co-created the eight-episode Netflix series, "Small Shots," which premiered in 2017.

Aydin also co-wrote "Turbo and Joey," a 2013 web series about two friends from Staten Island, N.Y., trying to make it in Hollywood.

HALSEY SLAMS 'ELUSIVE' GRAMMY NOMINATION PROCESS AFTER SNUB, SAYS IT'S NOT ALWAYS ABOUT 'MUSIC OR QUALITY'

Both shows featured "This Is Us" stars Jeremy Luke and Caitlin Thompson.

He is of Turkish descent

Aydin is proud of his heritage.

On Instagram, Aydin has shared several pictures of his "homeland" of Istanbul, Turkey, while expressing genuine appreciation for his roots.

He has also spent time in Saudi Arabia as a child.

He has a matching tattoo with Halsey

Over the summer, tattoo artist Amanda Owley revealed that she had the opportunity of tattooing Halsey and Aydin.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple got the word "Seeds" tattooed on their feet, in each other’s respective handwriting.

"[Halsey] said this is cosmicly [sic] the best week to plant seeds in your life," Owley noted in the caption.

He keeps his relationship private

Amid a sea of artsy photographs on Aydin’s Instagram, you will be hard-pressed to find a picture of the couple together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Like Aydin’s Instagram, Halsey’s account also displays a lack of pictures of the two. The singer tagged Aydin in her pregnancy announcement, however.

Meanwhile, a source also told People magazine, that the pair has "been dating for several months."

"Halsey has been low-key about their relationship," the insider added. "They were spending a lot of time at her house in the fall though, and it was obvious that she was happy."

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report