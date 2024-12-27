Hallmark star secretly battles throat cancer, says he's been on a 'long road' to recovery

Hallmark actor John Reardon revealed he's on a "long road" to recovery after battling tonsil cancer.

The "Believe in Christmas" star shared a health update on social media as he posted a photo of himself hospitalized.

"Last night was my first night out after my recovery from tonsil cancer. Has been a long road between these two pictures and the difference is from the love and support I received from my people in my life," Reardon, 49, wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

"My amazing partner for taking on our whole world to help me get better. My brave kids who inspired me. My Dad who took me for a walk everyday even when it was hard for me to get out of bed - and I’m sure hard for him to see his son in pain," he said in part.



Reardon continued to show his gratitude towards his loved ones during his tumultuous journey, as he thanked his other family members and health care workers.

"My Mom who made me soups… ginger honey tea and green juices so I could get calories into my body. My sister and brother who helped with the kids and the challenges of life when I couldn’t," he wrote.

The Canadian actor shared a photo of himself smiling in a black jacket, and then another of himself hospitalized, as he wore a mask with a medical tube on his lap.

"Kindness is an under appreciated quality in people. We should never under value it. Celebrate it and distribute it as much as possible. It is free and life changing. Happy Holidays," Reardon concluded in his social media caption.

Oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma, commonly known as throat cancer or tonsil cancer, is "a type of head and neck cancer that refers to the cancer of the base and posterior one-third of the tongue, the tonsils, soft palate and posterior and lateral pharyngeal walls," according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The actor did not share any further details of his cancer journey.

Reardon shares three kids with his longtime wife, Meghan Ory. The two met on the 2006 show "Merlin’s Apprentice." He made his Hallmark debut in the 2014 series "When Calls the Heart."