Halle Berry regrets not having more kids, says she'd have been 'perfect surrogate'

Halle Berry is a mom of two, but she wishes she had even more kids.

The Oscar winner penned an essay for InStyle explaining how motherhood changed her for the better — and how much she misses being pregnant.

"Knowing that someone would always be counting on me made me a better person," Berry, 52, wrote. "I’m more focused and in line with my values and my goals I stopped letting negativity get me down."

HALLE BERRY SHOWS OFF MASSIVE TATTOO

"Plus, I loved being pregnant! Had I started earlier, I probably would have had five children," she confessed. "Or if I hadn’t been busy trying to make movies, I would have been the perfect surrogate."

The actress explained that she felt "so alive" with her "purpose and my femininity" when she was pregnant, adding that she felt like her body was "doing what it was built to do."

HALLE BERRY POSES IN BUBBLE BATH, REVIEWS BOOK

Berry shares 11-year-old daughter Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and 5-year-old son Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

She said her kids aren't impressed with her star power at all.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Being a mom is the best job, but my kids don’t care about who I am outside of this house," she noted. "My daughter got a sense of who I am from friends at school. And — this is funny — for the last year, my son has been saying my full name really loudly in public like, 'Halle Berry, can you pass me the ketchup?'"