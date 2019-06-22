Halle Berry's home almost stolen by man with fake deed: report

A man tried to steal Halle Berry‘s Los Angeles home by fabricating a deed — and even hiring a locksmith to get inside, according to a report.

Ronald Eugene Griffin, 59, was first spotted trespassing on Berry’s property in January, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Then he turned up again in March with a locksmith and actually had one of the locks changed. When confronted by employees of the house, Griffin called police, claiming the workers were trespassing.

When cops spotted his phony paperwork, they arrested him on charges of procuring and offering a false warranty deed and petty theft.

Police say he didn’t even know it was Berry’s home, according to the gossip site.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.