'Grey's Anatomy' renewed for season 15 following controversial cast firings

Meredith Grey is staying put at Grey Sloan for another year.

"Grey's Anatomy" has officially earned a season 15 renewal, it was announced late Friday evening, making it ABC's longest-running drama series.

“Grey’s Anatomy" has a special place in my heart and millions of viewers feel the same way,” said Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment, in a statement. “Thanks to fiercely loyal fans who have been on this journey since the beginning, and new generations of viewers who continue to discover the joy and drama of Grey Sloan Memorial, the show is as strong as ever.”

The pickup comes three months after it was revealed that star Ellen Pompeosigned a two-year extension to remain as the main lead on "Grey's Anatomy," all but ensuring that the hit medical drama will stay on the air through at least a 16th season. (ABC has not formally ordered a season 16.)

According to "The Hollywood Reporter," Pompeo's new deal -- which she signed in late 2017 -- has her earning upwards of $20 million a year -- $575,000 per episode, along with a seven-figure signing bonus and two full back-end equity points on the series, estimated to bring in another $6-7 million.

However, there will be changes in front of the camera when the 15th season kicks off. Longtime stars Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw, who play fan favorites April Kepner and Arizona Robbins, respectively, are exiting the series after nearly a decade.

On Thursday, Drew and Capshaw officially wrapped their runs on "Grey's" and commemorated their last day of production on social media. Creator Shonda Rhimes also took to Instagram to praise the two actresses for the "magic they brought to their characters."

The upcoming season will return Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary and Giacomo Gianniotti.

