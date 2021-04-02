'Grey's Anatomy' brings back another 2 fan-favorite characters, shocking viewers: 'My heart can't take this'

SPOILER ALERT

"Grey's Anatomy" fans were expecting Thursday's episode to be a tearjerker and it resulted in even more emotions than they anticipated.

Last week, viewers were stunned when the teaser for the April 1 episode showed Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) reuniting with her late half-sister Lexie (Chyler Leigh) in a dream sequence on a beach.

Fans of the medical drama series were sent into a frenzy following the airing of Thursday's episode, as it also brought back another fan-favorite character who was previously killed off: Lexie's love Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan, played by Eric Dane.

The reunion took place at the same location where Meredith formerly ran into her late husband on the series, Dr. Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey

ANOTHER 'GREY'S ANATOMY' ALUM RETURNS IN SEASON 17, LEAVING FANS EMOTIONAL: 'I'M NOT OKAY'

Of course fans couldn't wait for the sisters to reunite, but were even more astonished by the surprise of Sloan.

"I love the way Mark Sloan looks at Lexie here. The best episode for me! @GreysABC #Slexie #MeredithGrey #GreysAnatomy," one fan reacted.

"IT GAVE ME ABSOLUTE JOY AND I REALLY CRIED WATCHING MARK SLOAN AND LEXIE GREY TOGETHER. YOUR "LITTLE GREY" LOVE SLEXIE FOREVER," another excitedly tweeted.

"still very much not over lexie grey and mark sloan damn you greys anatomy making me cry YET AGAIN," one person wrote.

ELLEN POMPEO STUCK WITH 'GREY'S ANATOMY' ALL THIS TIME FOR THE MONEY: 'I'M FINANCIALLY SET'

Another person joked that the ABC series "didn't have to do me like that." "My heart can't take this," the Twitter user added of Sloan and Lexie's return.

'GREY'S ANATOMY' FANS STUNNED BY PATRICK DEMPSEY'S RETURN IN SEASON 17 PREMIERE: 'I CRIED SO MUCH'

Viewers already anticipated that there will be some disappointments next week, however, if the show doesn't show Lexie and Sloan once more.

Leigh's return comes after nine seasons since her character was killed in a plane crash, which was featured in the Season 8 finale. Leigh joined the show from 2007 to 2012, first as a guest star before becoming a full-time character. Sloan also died following the plane crash.

‘GREY'S ANATOMY' STAR ELLEN POMPEO ON THE ONE WORD SHE WASN'T ALLOWED TO SAY

Thursday's episode was also surprising in that it featured a wedding proposal. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) said "yes" to Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill), who popped the question after a long day at the hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lovebirds, along with Richard Webber (James Pickins Jr.) and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) celebrated Meredith being taken off of a ventilator. She had been battling COVID-19 throughout the season.

Following the surprise return of Patrick Dempsey's Dr. Derek Shepherd, Dr. George O'Malley, played by T.R. Knight, made a brief return as well.