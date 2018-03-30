Great Scott Cutaneo's Christmas Desserts

Great Scott Cutaneo whips up these delicious Christmas confections:

• Struffoli

Ingredients:

4 1/2 c Flour

1 Tbsp Baking Powder

5 Eggs

1/4 lb Cold Butter

1 Tsp Vanilla

3/4 c Sugar

4 c Honey

4 Tbsp Colored Candied Sprinkles

Vegetable Oil (for frying)

Note: Very important to have a large pot as the oil will rise when it reacts to flour.

Method:

1. Sift flour and baking powder together and put on a cool clean surface.

2. Create a well (volcano effect) and put the sugar in the center. Add the eggs, butter and vanilla to the sugar and mix with your hands.

3. Slowly add the flour and continue mixing until it’s kneaded but not overworked.

4. Put in refrigerator for a half hour to allow dough to rest.

5. Take a quarter of the dough out of the fridge (leave the rest in so it stays cold) and roll it out to a quarter inch thick. Then cut strips vertically a quarter inch and then horizontally a quarter inch so you end up with little pieces that you then can roll up into balls (size of a marble)

6. Repeat process until all the dough is in little balls

7. Heat oil to 325 degree and add small amounts of the balls until they are golden brown. (This is very dangerous because of the hot oil and it especially reacts to flour. Keep focused with no kids around).

8. Then put onto a paper towel lined sheet tray until all of the dough is fried.

9. In a separate sauce pan, bring the honey up to 160 degrees. This is poaching temperature. Never boil honey because it will become hard.

10. Put small amount of struffoli in for 20 seconds so it absorbs the honey, coat well and transfer to your dish with slotted spoon. Add the sprinkles while hot.

11. This is best done 48 hours in advance as it allows the honey to set and make for perfect struffoli.

• Chambord® and Ice Cream

Ingredients:

2 scoops Ice Cream

3-4 oz Chambord Liqueur

Method:

1. Add two scoops of ice cream to a bowl and pour three to four ounces of Chambord over the top.

— Visit www.greatscottchef.com for more info