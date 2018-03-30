Good Eating: Cooking for Valentine's Day

Glenn Harris, executive chef/partner at Jane, drops by with these fabulous recipes to surprise your valentine with.

Shrimp and Blood Orange and Fennel Salad with Champagne Vinaigrette

Appetizer, Serves 2

Ingredients:

10 shrimp, 5 per person

2 blood oranges

1 fennel

1 bunch arugula

4 tbsp champagne vinegar

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper

Method:

Shrimp

Peel and segment blood orange (reserve excess juice).

Shave fennel.

Wash arugula.

Salt and pepper shrimp and in a hot skillet sear on both sides (approximately 1 minute each side).

Dressing

Combine excess blood orange juice and champagne vinegar.

Whisk olive oil into the juice and vinegar.

Season with salt and pepper.

Toss orange, fennel and arugula together with dressing.

Set on plate and top with roasted shrimp.

Strawberries and Champagne Cream

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 pint ripe strawberries

6 egg yolks

6 oz. sugar

¾ cup Champagne or sparkling wine

2 sprigs of mint

1 tsp. Vanilla extract

Method:

Whisk together egg yolks, sugar and champagne in a double boiler until frothy and light (approximately 7-8 minutes).

Wash and quarter strawberries and remove stem.

Julienne the mint.

Toss the mint with strawberries and vanilla extract.

Top with champagne cream.

Serve cold or warm.

Serve in a martini or wine glass and garnish with your favor