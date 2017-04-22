Gisele Bundchen poses in tiny blue bikini in honor of Earth Day

Gisele Bundchen is showing her appreciation for Mother Earth the best way she knows how.

The 36-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Saturday to send Earth Day wishes from a beautiful beach locale.

"Happy earth day!" Bundchen captioned a photo of herself posing in a tiny blue bikini. "God bless our beautiful Mother Earth."

The mother of two has been all about nature lately, sharing adorable pics from her family's recent tropical vacation.

