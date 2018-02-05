Gisele Bundchen comforts Tom Brady after Super Bowl loss

Despite her husband’s team losing the Super Bowl, Gisele Bundchen was both a good sport and supportive spouse following the big game.

The star posted an image to her Instagram account showing her consoloing a clearly-distraught Tom Brady, presumably taken just after Super Bowl 52, where the New England Patriots quarterback lost a close game to the Philadelphia Eagles. In the post, she and their daughter hug the star in what appears to be a locker room.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever [sic] day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do,” she wrote in the image’s caption. “We love you!”

The Brazilian model also posted her words in Portuguese within the same photo caption. It seems she wanted to show her fans that the losing quarterback is in good hands following the Super Bowl 52 loss, which saw the Eagles take the Patriots 41-33.

Gisele made heads turn during the actual game itself when things looked dire for the Patriots. The 37-year-old star was caught on camera sipping from a stemless wine glass during the game as she watched the events unfold.

Rumors have circulated about Brady retiring from the sport, but sources tell People that Bundchen is willing to stand by him even if reports are true that he likely won’t be hanging up his helmet on a loss.