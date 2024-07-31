'General Hospital' star Cameron Mathison, wife Vanessa announce split after 22 years of marriage

Cameron Mathison and his wife, Vanessa, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage.

"After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways," the couple said in a joint statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday. "We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together."

"Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them," the statement continued.

"We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another," the statement concluded. "We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition."

The duo — who wed in July 2002 after dating for four years — share two children: son Lucas, 21, and daughter Leila, 18.

In 2019, Cameron revealed his kidney cancer diagnosis and later opened up about his recovery.

The Hallmark host and actor, who also shared the news about his health on the network's talk show "Home & Family" at the time, explained to his social media followers that he had an MRI done for "some gut issues" and doctors found a tumor on his right kidney.

"It’s consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma... or kidney cancer," Mathison said. "The good news is that it hasn’t spread to any other organs. They say my healthy lifestyle and diet has no doubt helped keep it from growing and spreading to other areas, as doctors think it’s been growing in me for minimum 10 years."

The former "All My Children" star went on to say he's "extremely lucky" that doctors found it early, and he thanked everyone around him for their "love and support."

After undergoing surgery, Mathison told ABC News there was a "very low rate of reoccurring."

