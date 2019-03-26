FULL TEXT: Jussie Smollett's courthouse statement after charges against him were dropped

In a shocking turnnaround, the Cook County State's Attorney dropped all charges against "Empire" star Jussie Smollett. In a public statement on the courthouse steps shortly after the news broke on Tuesday, Smollett thanked his supporters. Smollett's full statement in full:

"First of all I want to thank my family, my friends, the incredible people of Chicago and all over the country and the world who have prayed for me, and supported me and showed me so much love. No one will ever know how much that meant to me.

"I want you to know that not for a moment was it in vain. I have been truthful and consistent on every level since day one. I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’m accused of. This has been an incredibly difficult time. Honestly one of the worst of my entire life. But I am a man of faith and I am a man that has knowledge of my history and I would not bring my family, our lives or the movement through a fire like this, I just wouldn’t.

"So I want to thank my legal counsel from the bottom of my heart, and I would also like to thank the state of Illinois for trying to do what’s right. Now I’d like nothing more than to just get back to work and move on with my life. But make no mistake, I will always continue to fight for the justice, equality and betterment of marginalized people everywhere. So again, thank you for all the support, thank you for faith and thank you to God. Bless you all, thank you very much.”