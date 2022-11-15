Expand / Collapse search
Reality
Published

Frankie Grande speaks out after being attacked, robbed in New York City

Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie, was robbed on Nov. 9

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Frankie Grande spoke out Tuesday after he was robbed in midtown Manhattan.

"Thank you for all of your thoughts and prayers," he wrote on his Instagram story. "I am so thankful to be safe and healing. Keep shining bright and stay safe out there."

Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that the 39-year-old reality star was struck from behind and his bag was taken. Police arrested a 13-year-old and 17-year-old shortly after the attack.

The two juveniles have each been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of grand larceny, unlawful use of a credit card, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, menacing and harassment, according to the New York Police Department.

Frankie Grande spoke out Tuesday after being robbed in New York City.

Frankie Grande spoke out Tuesday after being robbed in New York City. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Equality California)

Frankie, a "Big Brother" star and brother of pop singer Ariana Grande, refused medical attention at the scene, police told Fox News Digital.

This is not the first time the Grande family has been put in danger.

In the last few years, Ariana has dealt with a stalker.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital in 2021 that a man named Aaron Brown, 23, was arrested on Sept. 10 around 2 a.m. after he showed up at Ariana's home in Hollywood Hills, California. He faced a felony charge after being taken into custody.

Frankie Grande is the brother of pop star Ariana Grande. He recently competed on the competition show "Big Brother."

Frankie Grande is the brother of pop star Ariana Grande. He recently competed on the competition show "Big Brother." (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images)

The man had shown up that night demanding to see the "Thank U Next" singer, according to multiple reports. Brown flashed a knife at Ariana's security team when they refused to let him see the musician.

A restraining order was issued for Ariana against Brown.

He was arrested again in June 2022 after he violated the terms of that restraining order and broke into Ariana's Montecito home, according to reports.

The "Side to Side" singer was not home at the time of the break in, and the police were alerted after an alarm went off.

Ariana Grande recently dealt with a stalker.

Ariana Grande recently dealt with a stalker. (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

