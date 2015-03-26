Fox411 Country: Superstar couple Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton set to take Super Bowl by storm

This week’s Fox 411 Country round up spotlights the superstar couple taking center stage at the Super Bowl, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert!

They are set to perform “America the Beautiful” as a duet February 5th. The Super Bowl XLVI performance will mark their first TV performance as husband and wife since their wedding May 2011.

In other news, country singer Jimmy Wayne is keeping busy on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill. The former foster child has teamed up with Memphis Representative Mark White to push legislation to continue the Transitioning Youth Act , a program providing assistance to foster children between the ages of 18-21 once they age out of the foster care system. Wayne’s Project Meet Me Halfway provides information on the issue. The bill is one part of a full legislative package by Governor Bill Haslam that includes a number of economic development and reforming government operations. Wayne is set to testify in front of the Committee on Children and Family Affairs at the state capitol February 8th.

Meanwhile, Chris Young was on hand as the CMA Foundation donated of $1.4 million from the 2011 CMA Music Festival to benefit music education programs for Nashville’s public schools through it’s Keep the Music Playing Campaign. Artists at CMA Music Festival perform and make appearances for free. That raises the total donated to public schools since 2006 to over $6.1 million. The money has been used to go towards items from music labs to instruments. The announcement was made prior to the Third CMA Keep the Music Playing All Stars Concert January 31st where Young was host.

We’re also talking “touring news” in the Round-up -- as seven-time Grammy Award winner Randy Travis continues to celebrate his 25 years in the industry announcing a 30-plus city North America 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour starting February 10th. In June 2011, he marked the beginning of this celebration with the Anniversary Celebration album that features guest artists from Kenny Chesney to Carrie Underwood.

Speaking of the five-time Grammy winning Carrie Underwood, she kicks off our new music news! As she sets May 1st as the release date for her fourth studio album. The as-yet untitled project includes the debut single “Good Girl” which was previously announced to be released to country radio February 23rd.

And charting with their new music, Kellie Pickler and Tim McGraw! Pickler’s third album "100 Proof" debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart while McGraw’s "Emotional Traffic" stands at No. 1. That marks his 13th career No. 1 debut. In an official press release, McGraw says this news makes him eager to hit the stage, “The reaction to the album makes me even more excited to get back on the road this summer on the ‘Brothers of the Sun’ tour.”

That’s the tour that reunites him with Kenny Chesney and runs June-August. So on that note, the Fox 411 Country Round-up brings you his live performance-theme video “Felt Good on My Lips” as our featured song of the week!