Fox News beats MSNBC, CNN combined on night CNN hosted Kirsten Gillibrand Town Hall

Fox News Channel was again the ratings winner for cable news on Tuesday night, beating MSNBC and CNN's combined numbers for the CNN Town Hall special featuring Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand. The event was moderated by CNN's Erin Burnett.

According to Nielsen's early time period viewership numbers, for the airing of the town hall (from 10 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.), Fox News Channel drew in 2,381,000 average viewers and 434,000 in the desirable age group 25-54 years old. Meanwhile, MSNBC came in second with 1,857,000 average viewers and 300,000 in the previously mentioned age group and CNN came in third with 491,000 average viewers and 115,000 in the 24-54 demo, despite their special guest.

Fox News Channel also boasted the highest viewership numbers in the 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. primetime news slot. FNC delivered 2,815,000 average viewers and 476,000 in the prized 25-54 age-group range, MSNBC 2,014,000 average viewers and 335,000 in the demo, and CNN brought in 761,000 average viewers and 194,000 in the age range.

In the 8 p.m. time slot, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" delivered 2,742,000 viewers and 457,000 viewers aged 25-54, MSNBC's “All In With Chris Hayes” delivered 1,538,000 viewers and 245,000 in the age range, while CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" delivered 848,000 viewers and 236,000 age 25-54.

In the 9 p.m. hour, "Hannity" brought in 3,158,000 viewers and 510,000 in the age 25-54 demo, MSNBC's “The Rachel Maddow Show” drew in 2,580,000 viewers and 452,000 age 25-54, and CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" delivered 921,000 viewers and 220,000 in the age range.

These ratings may vary slightly in the afternoon when final cable news ratings come out. Early news ratings are subject to rounding.