'Flip or Flop's' Tarek El Moussa takes a tumble in video

Tarek El Moussa is bouncing back from a bad fall he took on Monday. The HGTV star injured himself after stumbling over a rouge baby gate and later discovered that the flop was caught on security cameras.

From the video footage, El Moussa appeared to have a grasp on things at first. He managed to open the gate, but then lost his balance, tripping over himself and falling head-first and over the top of the gate, landing on his back. Obviously in some pain from the fall, El Moussa remained on the ground while grabbing his stomach and kicking his legs in the air.

Unashamed that the tumble was caught on tape, the 36-year-old reality star took to Instagram and later shared the security camera footage of the fall with his followers.

“When life kicks you down ALWAYS get back up!! If it’s a rough baby gate…take your time!” he said in his Instagram caption adding several crying-laughing face emojis. “Well folks…I have a huge cut on my stomach from landing with all my weight on the corner. it hurt so bad!! Glad all of my employees got a kick out of it!!”

But a little fall is nothing compared to what El Moussa has been through in the past few years. The real estate agent and father of two recently opened to Us Weekly in an exclusive interview about his battle with both thyroid and testicular cancer.

“No joke, I thought I was going to die,” the "Flip or Flop" star told Us Weekly. “I was like, ‘Two cancers?’”

In addition to his cancer diagnosis, El Moussa has also gone through a very public split from wife and “Flip or Flop” co-star, Christina.

Though the TV couple are no longer together, El Moussa acknowledged Christina’s support while he was fighting cancer.

“She helped me out a lot. She made sure I took all my meds and she had to make certain meals for me.”

Currently, El Moussa is focused on family and advocating health awareness for men.