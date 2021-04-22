Ezra Furman announces she's a trans woman and mother: 'I am very proud'

Singer Ezra Furman has announced she's a trans woman and a mom.

The singer-songwriter revealed her truth in a lengthy Instagram caption on Wednesday.

"I wanted to share with everyone that I am a trans woman, and also that I am a mom and have been for a while now (like 2+ years)," Furman, 34, wrote.

The musician admitted having trepidations before announcing both her gender identity and motherhood to the world, noting, "This has not been an easy journey."

'BACHELOR' ALUM COLTON UNDERWOOD COMES OUT AS GAY: 'I'M THE HAPPIEST AND HEALTHIEST I'VE EVER BEEN'

"For my own reasons I have been hesitant to use these words, especially the 'woman' word. I have often described myself as non-binary, which maybe is still true (I’m just gonna sit with that question for the moment). But I’ve come to terms with the fact that I am a woman, and yes for me it’s complex, but it’s complex to be any sort of woman," Furman continued in her post.

She went on to add that despite some of the difficulties she faced before coming out, she's "very proud to be a trans woman and to have come to know it and be able to say it."

As for becoming a mother, Furman called it "beautiful, holy" and said she "loves" her new role.

COURTNEY STODDEN COMES OUT AS NON-BINARY: 'I'M FINALLY FREE FROM LABELS'

"I have not yet mentioned in public that I’m a parent because I have been afraid of being judged and grilled about it as if it’s anyone’s business other than mine and my family’s," Furman's post continued.

Furman said she waited two years before revealing she's a mother because she once didn't think being trans and raising kids was possible.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"One problem with being trans is that we have so few visions of what it can look like to have an adult life, to grow up and be happy and not die young," Furman said.

She said she had "zero examples" to look to of trans women raising kids. She implied she can now be that vision for others.

"So here's one for anyone who wants to see. I'm a trans woman and a mom. This is possible. I never dreamed it was possible to be happy and self-realized and trans and uncloseted, and also become a parent. But it is and I am doing it. Because trans people deserve to pursue the lives we want, on our terms."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Furman's fans will also be pleased to know she signed off her Instagram post with a promise that new music is on the way.