Ex-Beatles McCartney and Starr reunite onstage in LA

Paul McCartney got a little help from some friends Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

McCartney’s former Beatles bandmate, Ringo Starr, joined him onstage for a few songs near the end of his concert – held just six days after Starr’s 79th birthday.

Starr played drums on two Beatles tunes – “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Helter Skelter” – according to Variety. He later tossed his drumsticks into the crowd and jokingly acted as if he planned to throw McCartney’s bass guitar into the crowd too, the report said.

Later, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh – who happens to be Starr’s brother-in-law – also took the stage, with the trio playing Beatles songs “The End,” part of the “Abbey Road” medley. (Starr is married to actress and model Barbara Bach, while Walsh is married to Bach’s sister, Marjorie Bach.)

The McCartney-Starr reunion was their first since the Grammy Awards in 2014, the Blast reported.

It was the final night of McCartney’s American tour, Variety reported.