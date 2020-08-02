'Ellen DeGeneres Show' executive producer claims 'nobody is going off the air'

As reports of a poor work environment and sexual misconduct at "The Ellen DeGeneres" show circulate -- not to mention accusations of poor behavior by DeGeneres herself -- rumors of cancellation have bubbled up a few times now.

However, one of the show's executive producers, Andy Lassner, disagrees.

On Thursday, Lassner shared a joke on Twitter regarding how difficult the year 2020 has been.

"Me: I really think 2020 is gonna turn around and start getting better," he wrote. "2020: Lol, I’m gonna make your bed the epicenter."

A fan then commented, wishing the EP "well."

"If the Ellen show goes off the air due to all these allegations ... I hope you are able to find employment quickly," they said.

"Nobody is going off the air," Lassner, 53, said in his response.

Lassner's statement from late last week contradicts a recent report from the Daily Mail, which claims that the 62-year-old host of the show is considering pulling the plug altogether.

"She feels she can't go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show," said an insider at Telepictures, the company that produces the show.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has been rocked with claims of a poor work environment several times over the last few months, with the catalyst seemingly being employees being left in the dark regarding their employment at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

Since then, employees have come forward to accuse the show's executive producers of poor behavior, including allegations of sexual misconduct at the hands of three producers in particular: Kevin Leman, Ed Glavin and Jonathan Norman.