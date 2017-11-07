Elizabeth Smart describes kidnapping as 'terror, boredom and rape' in new A&E special

Elizabeth Smart is recounting the moment she was kidnapped as a child 15 years after the horrifying ordeal in a A&E special, titled “Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography.”

In a preview clip obtained by E! News, the 29-year-old describes the night she was taken from her Salt Lake City home in March 2003 and the thoughts that raced through her head.

"The three words that really describe my kidnapping are: terror, boredom and rape," Smart said in the clip. "I just remember thinking, ‘This is real. I'm being kidnapped.’”

Smart was held captive by Brian David Mitchell and his wife, Wanda Barzee, for nine months, and the case captivated the nation just months after the 2002 Winter Olympics took place in Salt Lake City. Smart was raped, tethered to trees by steel cables and left without food and water for days at a time.

Smart recalled what she said to Mitchell on the night she was kidnapped.

"There finally came a point where I remember stopping him and just saying, ‘If you're just going to rape and kill me, please do it here,' because in my mind I was thinking I want my parents to know what happened to me, I wanted them to find me even if it was just my body,” she said.

“He had this smile and it was just, it was bone chilling…he said, ‘I'm not going to rape and murder you. Yet,'" Smart added.

Barzee was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2010, and Mitchell is serving two life terms.

Smart will talk about how she moved past the harrowing incident 15 years later, according to E! News. The special will air on Nov. 12 and 13 before the Lifetime original movie, “I Am Elizabeth Smart” on Nov. 18. Another A&E special, “Elizabeth Smart: Questions Answered,” will air on Nov. 20.