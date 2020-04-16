Drew Barrymore pens poem about Mother Earth on new blog started amid the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Drew Barrymore posted a lengthy poem about Mother Earth to a new blog that she has started to keep busy and stay connected with fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 45-year-old “Santa Clarita Diet” actress started the blog in April, while she and the rest of the world find themselves in quarantine as COVID-19 continues to change people’s way of life.

On Wednesday, Barrymore penned the poem titled “She loves me????” that draws an analogy between a failing marriage and humanity’s relationship to the environment.

“What if one day, you had been married for many years, and your wife comes home and tells you she is unhappy. That it had been a long time since she was happy. She is thinking about leaving,” the poem begins. “You don’t go back to business as usual. Your whole life just changed. You are shaken to the core. This news haunts you everywhere you go. You are uncertain. This has completely invalidated your reality. There were signs of unhappiness, but it was easier to make nice and get through the day. Now things will never be the same. It’s out there and can never be put back in the bottle.”

CORONAVIRUS: WHO IS MOST AT-RISK?

The star went on to describe the emotional back-and-forth the subject goes through in wondering whether or not it’s worth the trouble to reignite the flame of the relationship, questioning what he or she can do and whether or not they were ever happy to begin with.

She then explains that it’s worth the effort.

“Wait. No! You can fix this. You can romance her. Put in the work. You can cultivate the garden of your love. Maybe you took her for granted?” she writes. “Don’t take the easy way out! Make every day count! This love is not dead and an EKG is needed to bring it back to life, maybe even stronger than it was. Your history is the strength you need and not a weight holding anyone back from the energy you need to save this. This is worth fighting for!”

HOW IS CORONAVIRUS TRANSMITTED?

She concludes the poem with a clever twist, revealing that the wife who is unhappy is “Mother Earth.”

“Your wife’s name is Mother Earth. And she is worth it! You will live out your days knowing you have to work at it. She is not a sure thing. But if you take care of her, she will love you back. And you can live realistically Ever After.”

Barrymore launched her blog on April 11 along with six posts to start out. “She loves me????” marks her first post since the initial launch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have always romanticized blogs. It was also an amazing new budding art form of human expression after one of the most difficult times in our world," she wrote in the blog's introduction. "When everything dramatically changes, the normal routine is forced to stop and almost a new life comes into focus. Our time is shifted into new areas. Life as we know it goes into a hibernation. Then...new things bloom. The reorganizing of how we spend our day can actually make space for new creations. It didn’t have room before in our busy distracted overfilled life."