Dolly Parton fulfills cancer patient's dying wish with surprise phone call

Dolly Parton will always love her fans.

The country music legend, 77, helped LeGrand Gold (LG) fulfill a bucket list wish with one phone call.

Gold was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer in November 2021 and had recently received more bad news during a doctor's visit.

"I'm just happy to know I've got a fan that devoted, and that I've had a chance to walk that journey all these years with you," Parton said. "Hey LG, it's Dolly P."

The "Jolene" singer-songwriter added, "I've heard you've been a fan of mine for many years, and I just wanted to thank you for that."

"It's my honor," Gold replied.

LG and his wife, Alice, created "LG's List of Living" on a napkin more than a year ago with 10 bucket list items to accomplish. "Meet Dolly Parton" was No. 7 on the list, according to KSL-TV.

"I'm just happy that we got to kind of have our journey together in this lifetime," Parton told LG over the phone. "I always want to make people happy with my music and with the things I do and the things I say, and I'm just happy to know that I've touched your life in some way. So, thank you for honoring me with that."

"You've been a huge help, especially these past two years," Alice told Dolly as LG smiled. "We love you for so many reasons, Dolly."

"Well, I hope all of you have a good holiday season. I guess if you ain't feeling too good, it won't be as good as it ought to be, but I just hope this lifts your spirits a little bit," Parton said. "Thank you for letting me be your traveling companion, and I'll continue to travel on with you."

Alice praised Parton for both her work in the industry and her Imagination Library program, which advocates for children's literacy by giving free books to children throughout the country.

Upon request, the initiative sends a free book every month to children under 5, averaging around 2 million books a month.

Before she ended the call, Parton added one special anecdote.

"Just know that I will always love you. I should have sung that, shouldn't I?" she said.

"Well, I will always love you. Well, I will always love LG … " Parton sang.

"Best Christmas ever," Alice said.