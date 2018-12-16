Disney actor Stoney Westmoreland fired after arrest for allegedly trying to lure minor for sex

Stoney Westmoreland, who starred on Disney Channel series "Andi Mack," has been fired from the series after being arrested for allegedly trying to lure a minor for sex, reports claim.

"Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series 'Andi Mack,' was arrested in Salt Lake City today," a Disney Channel spokesperson confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. "Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week."

Westmoreland, 48, starred as grandfather Henry "Ham" Mack on the series, which films in Utah.

Court documents obtained by KSL reveal that Westmoreland communicated with an individual he believed to be 13 years old "on an internet app used for dating and meeting people for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity."

According to the report, police claimed that Westmoreland encouraged the underage individual to send him nude photos and engage in sexual activity with him.

Westmoreland also reportedly sent explicit photos to the minor.

The Salt Lake City Police Department and FBI Child Exploitation Task Force reportedly arrested Westmoreland after he used a ride-sharing app to try to pick up the minor.

A rep for Disney did not immediately return a request by Fox News for comment.