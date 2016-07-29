Debra Messing goes after Blake Shelton's Donald Trump remarks

Debra Messing is apologizing for her social media outburst.

The outspoken Democrat, 47, came under fire Thursday after she urged Gwen Stefani to take Blake Shelton to task for his comments about Donald Trump.

Shelton, 40, didn’t exactly endorse the Republican nominee when he told Billboard, “Whether you love him or hate him, he says what he thinks, and he has proven that you don’t always have to be so afraid. A lot of people are pulling for him, no matter how much Hollywood fights it.”

Messing had a knee-jerk reaction to the remarks, tweeting to Stefani (before later deleting it), “Omg. How? @gwenstefani please talk to your man to not vote for the person who will STRIP you of your rights.”

Stefani never responded, but Shelton stood up for himself in a series of tweets of his own. “Hey before this gets going like it always does… I haven’t [endorsed] ANYBODY for president,” he wrote. “And I [I’m] not going to. I don’t do that s--t. My comment about ‘wish there was another option but there’s not’ is across the board … period. Now go dig up another story.”

Once Shelton laid down the law, Messing grew contrite, writing, “Ok- I regret commenting. My passions got the better of me. Sorry. @gwenstefani @blakeshelton.”

Shelton graciously accepted her mea culpa, replying, “Thank you sis.. I don’t endorse anybody. For this very reason!!”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.