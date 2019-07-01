Dean McDermott hospitalized for pneumonia, 'possibly meningitis'

Dean McDermott was hospitalized for pneumonia Sunday night after earlier saying he’d been “laid out” for days with a high fever and a bad back.

The 52-year-old actor shared the news of his health scare on Instagram with a photo showing him draped with breathing tubes and monitoring wires from a hospital. He is seen giving the camera a thumbs up.

“So this happened last night. I got admitted to hospital with pneumonia, possibly meningitis,” McDermott captioned the photo. “I’ve never been so sick in my life!!!! Thumbs up and spirits up though.”

A source told People magazine that the reality star’s fever has since broken and he is “hanging in there.”

McDermott posted the news about a day after sharing that he had been out of commission for two days with a fever of 102 degrees and a thrown-out back. The post included a video of the reality star lying in bed.

“How’d I get the 102 fever?? Courtesy of Finn McDermott,” he wrote, referring to one of his five children with wife and actress Tori Spelling.