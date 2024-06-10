'Deadliest Catch' star Sig Hansen on challenge of keeping men alive in hit TV series

Sig Hansen has seen a consistent challenge over the past 20 seasons as captain on "Deadliest Catch."

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Hansen explained that although the crew face many challenges while on the Bering Sea, the weather is a constant struggle for members on board.

"I mean, there's always a challenge. The challenge is to succeed, right?" Hansen said. "There are life-threatening situations – been in a few of those. I think the biggest challenge is always the weather. That's always a big one and keeping your guys motivated, that's always a big challenge."

The captain continued, "You know, and finding crab. It'll happen, it just takes time, but it'll happen. Especially if you're good and you know what you're doing."

There have been several life-threatening situations Hansen has been in over the years.

"We've had events where the boat was icing down to the point where I thought there was no return. We've had struggles with mechanical issues where, you know, we've had, like, tanks where our crab tanks either fill with water when they're not supposed to, and that creates instability on the boat. Things of that nature," Hansen said.

"There's been many challenges and there were challenges where I've seen boats literally go down. You know, eight miles away from me, and there's nothing I can do about it," he continued. "You watch people and friends that you know, and you're literally in the fog. They're right over there and there's nothing I can do about it, and they're gone.

"I think that's a godd--n challenge," Sig concluded.

Discovery Channel will release the 20th season of "Deadliest Catch" on June 11. The new season stars Captain Jake Anderson rejoining Hansen as a greenhorn on his ship after he lost his own boat.

Hansen explained that the reason "Deadliest Catch" has been so successful is because it's multi-generational, despite the fact that it was never intended to be a show for the entire family.

"Number one, It's blue collar and there's a work ethic and I think people respect that. I think the show's successful because, through time, the photography's better, the cameras are better, the people that record what we do are better, and I think that it shows," Hansen said. "My wife and I watch what they film, and she just can't believe it. She's like, 'Oh my God, I feel like I'm in it.'"

He continued, "Twenty years ago, that was not the case. So, I think it brings you closer; it brings you into our living room, and I think it's successful because it's multi-generational. Grandma, grandpa watches, grandson, granddaughter. It's just multi-generational, and I've said it before: This was not meant to be a family program. We do have foul language. We do horrible things that should not be done, and families watch it together. It ain't a family program, but that's what it turned out to be."

Being captain of the F/V Northwestern for the last 20 seasons has made Hansen able to be "recognized everywhere on the planet," but that's not the most rewarding aspect for him.

"What's rewarding is the fact that when people come up to me, and they say, ‘You know what? You inspire me. I was in the hospital and I watched your show, and I sucked it up,'" Hansen said.

He continued, "When people tell me that they're inspired by us, that's rewarding. Or if I go to a fundraiser and I make oodles of money for a certain cause because I used my fame to do it, that's pretty godd--n rewarding."

When "Deadliest Catch" released its first season in 2005, Sig recalled to Fox News Digital that the show would be "lucky" to make it to 10 years.

"Now I feel like that show is on autopilot," he said. "What goes through my mind is like, you take some things for granted. I know that's not just me, but everybody takes it for granted because they're supposed to be there."

He echoed his earlier sentiment that "Deadliest Catch" has become a show for all generations over the years.

"It's just crazy because everywhere I go, whether it's young or old, It's like this generational tie. There's a generational knot that puts people together, and it just blows my mind," Hansen said.

Fans can catch Sig and the "Deadliest Catch" crew navigating the Bering Sea for the 20th season on Discovery Channel starting June 11.