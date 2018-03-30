Start your summer grilling season off on the right foot with these delicious burgers from Samuel Adams partner chef, David Burke.

• David Burke's Cheddar Cheese Sliders

Marinated in George Washington Porter 207L Steak Sauce

Ingredients:

2 oz George Washington Porter from the Samuel Adams Brewer Patriot Collection

2 oz 207L Steak Sauce

1 lb Creekstone Farms Ground Beef

Salt/Pepper

Wolfermann's English Muffins

Method:

Mix 2 oz George Washington Porter with 2 oz David Burke's 207L Prime Steak Sauce.

Pat ground beef into 1 ½ in burgers (in diameter).

Let marinate for 5-10 minutes. Then grill 2-3 minutes on each side to temperature.

Toast the English muffin sides until golden brown. Serve with a George Washington Porter SteakSauce Dipping sauce.

Tips (Sliders):

Marinate the sliders just before grilling (5-10 mins before). You don't want to over saturate.

Reduce the marinade by one half as to intensify the flavor.

Save a little beer foam for garnish.

For more information, visit: www.samueladams.com