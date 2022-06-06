Dave Chappelle to donate Buffalo, NY show proceeds to Tops supermarket mass shooting victims' families: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dave Chappelle is donating proceeds from his show in Buffalo, New York.

Chappelle, 48, is sending the proceeds from his show to families of victims killed in the mass shooting at a Tops Supermarket on May 14, according to ABC 7.

The comedian hosted family members of the victims at Sunday's comedy show at Shea's Performing Arts Center and will donate all proceeds to the families, the outlet reported.

A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at the supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others in what authorities described as "racially motivated violent extremism."

The Tops supermarket shooter was identified as Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York.

Shortly after 10 were killed at the Tops supermarket, 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed by gunman who entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Victims' family members of both the Buffalo shooting and Uvalde shooting are set to testify this week in front of the House Oversight Committee.

Those set to speak next Wednesday include Miah Cerrillo — a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary who reportedly smeared blood on herself and went into "survival mode" during the Uvalde mass shooting — and Zeneta Everhart, whose son was injured inside the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

"This hearing is ultimately about saving lives, and I hope it will galvanize my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation to do just that," Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

"Our hearing will examine the terrible impact of gun violence and the urgent need to rein in the weapons of war used to perpetrate these crimes," she added. "It is my hope that all my colleagues will listen with an open heart as gun violence survivors and loved ones recount one of the darkest days of their lives."

