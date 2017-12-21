Danny Masterson's ex-girlfriend accuses actor of raping her 'repeatedly'

Danny Masterson's ex-girlfriend has accused the actor of raping her "repeatedly." She is the fifth woman to accuse the "That 70s Show" star of sexual assault.

Actress Bobette Riales tweeted Wednesday that Masterson raped her multiple times and she wants "justice."

"I stayed quiet long enough," Riales tweeted. "Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard."

A rep for Masterson did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Riales also tagged Chrissie Carnell Bixler, one of the first women to come forward with rape allegations against Masterson. The actress wrote that she "applauded" Bixler’s strength.

DANNY MASTERSON FIRED FROM NETFLIX SERIES AMID RAPE ALLEGATIONS

In response, Bixler praised Riales' courage and introduced her to her Twitter followers.

"Hey, my Twitter buddies, I just wanted to introduce and ask you to follow and show support to this incredibly brave and strong woman who I’ve recently come to know and is now forevermore my sister for life. Bobette Riales I’m in awe of you and your strength," Bixler wrote in response.

Bixler told The Daily Beast she “can no longer be silent” and alleged she reported Masterson’s rape to the Church of Scientology but they ignored her claim. Masterson is a lifelong member of the church. Bixler accused the church of downplaying the rape claim.

HOW THE CHURCH OF SCIENTOLOGY SEEMINGLY PROTECTED DANNY MASTERSON AMID RAPE ALLEGATIONS

The Los Angeles Police Department [LAPD] has been investigating rape allegations against Masterson since January, and news of the probe went public in March.

Following the fallout, Netflix announced in December that Masterson was being written out of “The Ranch.”

"As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of 'The Ranch.' [Monday] was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him," a statement from Netflix read.

Masterson vehemently denied the allegations.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” Masterson said in a statement. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

The LAPD has not filed any charges against Masterson.