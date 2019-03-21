Dan Bongino: More evidence for 'Sasquatch' than for 'half the stuff CNN puts on the air'

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino weighed in on the pending lawsuit against CNN over its coverage of the viral confrontation between the Covington Catholic High School students and Native American elder Nathan Phillips, saying the liberal network has a serious trust issue.

The legal team of high school student Nicholas Sandmann launched the massive $275 million lawsuit against CNN, accusing the network of ignoring the facts and putting its “anti-Trump agenda first” after portraying the MAGA hat-wearing teenagers as the aggressors in the altercation.

CNN responded to the lawsuit, saying it “reported on a newsworthy event & public discussion about it, taking care to report on additional facts as they developed & to share the perspectives of eyewitnesses and other participants and stakeholders as they came forward.”

Appearing on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Bongino called it “incredible” that CNN’s coverage of the lawsuit against them has been virtually non-existent.

“I thought that this was the network- remember their thing, Tucker, they had that viral ad, ‘This is an apple. You can call it a banana, but this is an apple.’ Well apparently, it’s not an apple when CNN becomes the focus of their own terrible coverage,” Bongino told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

The former Secret Service agent insisted that the “one job” in journalism is “to put out the facts.” He claimed the “news side” of CNN not only lacked the correct facts, but had them “backwards.”

“This is the same network... it’s an all-day hyperbolic fest about a fictitious hoax called ‘collusion.’ If they’re not going to apologize for that, why would they bother apologizing for this?” Bongino continued. “There’s more evidence for Sasquatch than there is for half the stuff CNN puts on the air. It’s the Sci-Fi channel.”