Country star Jason Aldean, wife Brittany seated next to Trump at RNC

Country star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, attended the Republican National Convention on Thursday night – and sat directly beside Donald Trump.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Aldean is set to perform at a party the committee is planning on holding at the Potawatomi Casino Hotel to close out the RNC.

Following the assassination attempt against the former president on Saturday, Aldean dedicated his song, "Try That In A Small Town," to Trump. The country star was performing in Holmdel, New Jersey when videos shared on social media captured his words to Trump.

JASON ALDEAN ON ‘SMALL TOWN' CONTROVERSY, SAYS COUNTRY FANS ‘TIRED’ OF LIVING IN 'WILD WEST'

"President Trump’s a friend of mine, so I want to send this next song out to him," Aldean said, per video footage uploaded to TikTok. "We all know what’s going to happen come November, so it’s all good. Just goes to show you there’s a lot of (expletive) in the world, and that’s kind of what this song right here was about, so this one goes out to the pres."

WATCH: JASON ALDEAN SAYS HE IS ‘PROUD’ OF AMERICA EVEN THOUGH ‘SOMETIMES IT GETS A LITTLE SIDEWAYS’

The day after his show in New Jersey and Trump's assassination attempt, Aldean took to social media to praise the Republican nominee.

"This is what a Warrior looks like! This is MY guy," his caption began. "Donald Trump we are thinking about u and praying for you and your family. God has a bigger plan for you my friend and I think we all know what that is by now. My heart goes out to the victims families as well. They are the ones left to pick up the pieces of this cowardly act."

Aldean is not the only star to have attended the 2024 RNC.

Model and rapper Amber Rose spoke on the first night of the Republican National Convention. There have also been performances by Lee Greenwood, and Chris Janson, who performed his songs, "Buy Me A Boat" and "All American Guy."

On Thursday, Kid Rock performed at the RNC.