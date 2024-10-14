Country star Brantley Gilbert's wife told him to go finish concert after she gave birth on tour bus

Brantley Gilbert and his wife, three days postpartum, are sharing the crazy birth story of their son, Abram.

The country singer went viral over the weekend after abruptly leaving his Mississippi concert to witness his wife Amber deliver the couple's third child on his tour bus. He would later return to the show.

"I can't say this was on my bingo card," the country singer joked on "Fox & Friends." "It was kind of crazy."

COUNTRY SINGER BRANTLEY GILBERT ABRUPTLY PAUSES CONCERT AS WIFE GIVES BIRTH ON TOUR BUS

Gilbert admitted that he and his wife had accounted for a situation like this. "We actually had a midwife out with us, so we were prepared if it were to happen. But [Amber] had a great night before, so we thought we had a week or so left," Gilbert said. "And we didn't."

Labor came quickly for Amber.

"I don't know what I was thinking at that moment other than, ‘I have to get this baby out.’ I went from reading a book in the bed to calling the midwife in a matter of minutes," she revealed. "So, I was just ready to get the show – my show on the road. Not his."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Just as they'd prepared for the birth, the couple said they'd also wondered what would happen if the baby was born during one of his shows.

"We had kind of joked about it, we didn't really think in a million years it would happen during the show," he shared. "And I had joked that I was gonna go back – if it happened during the show I was gonna go back and like hold the baby up on the thrush, like ‘[The] Lion King.'" he said, hoisting his arms in the air.

WATCH: BRANTLEY GILBERT PAUSED SHOW TO HELP WIFE DELIVER THEIR BABY

"Obviously, that didn't happen, but when the time came, my tour manager came in and said, ‘Hey if we start in the next 15 minutes we can finish [the show].'

"I looked at her… at first she said, ’Really?'" he said with a laugh. But Amber's initial reaction quickly melted away. "She had this look of understanding and was like, ‘You need to go.’"

"I knew it would be quick and he would be back," she acknowledged. "I had time to get cleaned up and just sit with my baby for a minute, so it was fine."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When Gilbert finally returned to his show on Friday, he let the crowd know what had happened. In a video posted to social media, the country crooner revealed on stage that he had helped deliver the baby.

"I got to catch my baby boy," he said.

Gilbert also confirmed on "Fox & Friends" that the tour bus was in fact where Amber first told him he was pregnant. They announced the pregnancy publicly on Mother's Day in May 2024.

"Quite a few things happened on that tour bus, we spend a good amount of time on it," Gilbert said.

His next performance is in Savannah, Georgia, on Thursday.