Cooking with 'Friends': Dana Perino's Homemade Doggie Treats
BOCCE'S BAKERY PB & BANANA DOG BISCUITS
Ingredients:
3 c. oat flour
2 bananas
1/3 c. peanut butter
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350F.
Puree bananas in a food processor until creamy. In a mixer, add banana puree and peanut butter. Mix until well blended. Add the oat flour and continue mix until the dough comes together.
On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough to about ¼" thick. Using a cookie cutter, cut the biscuits and place on a baking sheet.
Bake until golden, about 25 minutes.
Biscuits will keep fresh for one week in a sealed container.