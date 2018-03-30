Cooking with 'Friends': Dana Perino's Homemade Doggie Treats

BOCCE'S BAKERY PB & BANANA DOG BISCUITS

Ingredients:

3 c. oat flour

2 bananas

1/3 c. peanut butter

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350F.

Puree bananas in a food processor until creamy. In a mixer, add banana puree and peanut butter. Mix until well blended. Add the oat flour and continue mix until the dough comes together.

On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough to about ¼" thick. Using a cookie cutter, cut the biscuits and place on a baking sheet.

Bake until golden, about 25 minutes.

Biscuits will keep fresh for one week in a sealed container.