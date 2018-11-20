Condé Nast ends monthly print edition of Glamour magazine as brand shifts to digital

Condé Nast scrapped the monthly print edition of Glamour magazine and will focus on digital content going forward, it announced Tuesday.

“We’re doubling down on digital—investing in the storytelling, service, and fantastic photo shoots we’ve always been known for, bringing it to the platforms our readers frequent most,” Glamour’s editor-in-chief Samantha Barry told staffers via an email that was obtained by Fox News.

“We’ll be expanding video and social storytelling, with new and ambitious series and projects,” she said. “As a result of this investment plan we’re going to move off of a monthly print schedule.”

Glamour – a leading women’s brand – was founded by Condé Montrose Nast back in 1939. The last regularly scheduled print edition will hit newsstands on Nov. 27.

“The end of Glamour as a regular print publication is part of a general belt-tightening at Condé Nast, a company that was known for its lavish offices and generous pay packages back when its publications were so stuffed with ads that readers had trouble finding the articles,” New York Times reporter Jaclyn Peiser, who broke the news, wrote.

The Times reported that Condé Nast lost more than $120 million last year and has consolidated a variety of departments.

Barry told staffers that Glamour will continue to “celebrate big moments” with special print issues on occasion. She then touted the brand’s digital reach, saying the online content reaches 20 million fans as opposed to two million print readers.

Conde Nast CEO Bob Sauerberg also emailed employees, declaring that Barry is “leading the title into a new phase” with a focus on digital.

“We are investing in the future of the brand,” Sauerberg said.